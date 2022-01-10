Report: LSU grad set to make history as 1st full-time female manager in Minor League history

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana State University graduate is making history in the baseball world!

According to a report on MLB.com, Rachel Balkovec is set to become the first full-time female manager in Minor League baseball history.

Balkovec has reportedly been named manager of the Yankees’ Low-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons next season.

She is from Omaha, Nebraska, and received her master’s degree in sport administration from LSU in 2012.

According to the article on MLB.com, “Balkovec, 34, was serving as a hitting coach in the organization’s rookie-level Florida Complex League. She has been a coach in professional baseball for 10 years, becoming the first female full-time hitting coach in an MLB organization when she took on her previous role in 2019.”

LSU media relations director, Ernie Ballard, tweeted out the news saying, “Congrats to #LSU grad @_rachelbalkovec!”

Sports icon and former tennis star Billie Jean King applauded the move on Twitter as well.

King wrote, “History made in baseball! Congratulations to former college softball catcher @_rachelbalkovec on her promotion w/the #Yankees from hitting coach to team manager of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. She will be the 1st woman in history to manage a minor league baseball team. #Progress.”

History made in baseball!



Congratulations to former college softball catcher @_rachelbalkovec on her promotion w/the #Yankees from hitting coach to team manager of the Low A Tampa Tarpons.



She will be the 1st woman in history to manage a minor league baseball team. #Progress https://t.co/VOmuXMx1Fm — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 10, 2022

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.