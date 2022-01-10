50/50 Thursdays
Paranormal investigators scope out the ARTS Theatre

Spirit guides are searching for paranormal activity at the ACTS Theatre in Lake Charles.
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nestled along what was formerly known as Railroad Avenue in Lake Charles, the ACTS Theatre still sits to this day bringing thespians and lovers of the art. Behind the glimmer of the stage spotlights lies a mystery fit for spirit guides to try and solve.

“We were pulled to the side and asked if we would be interested in hunting the location,” Spirit Guide Marcus Bebee said.

It’s a location rich in history a centuries worth to be exact. The building is the only theatre structure built prior to WWII still standing. It’s historic. Patrons say these walls hide secrets and memories created over a 100-year period, inducing an eerie feeling to some.

“You get weird vibes,” Bebee said. “You get cold sensations. The hair on your arm stands up.”

“I’ve already wandered around the building and upstairs in the projector room - it already just has a stagnant feel so I feel I’ll be in there for a while by myself tonight,” guide Josh Gorham said.

The Spirit Guides crew was doing early morning prep work on Saturday, all for their overnight hunt of the location.

“Static cameras, night vision cameras, chargers obviously lots of chargers and we set out EMF detectors and rim pods and we mark locations,” Bebee said.

The hunters are hoping the investigation will yield some of the same results as their experiences at other local haunted spots like the Deridder jail.

