LSU WR Kayshon Boutte signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1)
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has signed an NIL deal with Gordon McKernan Injury Lawyers, the firm announced Monday, Jan. 10.

This is the second NIL deal McKernan has signed with an LSU athlete, with senior guard Alexis Morris from the Lady Tigers basketball team being the first.

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte and attorney Gordon McKernan
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte and attorney Gordon McKernan(Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys)

Boutte blitzed opposing defenses for nine touchdown receptions in his first six games of last season, before a leg injury sidelined him for the remainder of the 2021 campaign. During his freshman year in 2020, Boutte set an SEC single-game record with 308 yards receiving in the regular season finale in a win against Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium.

NIL deals have suddenly become a major tool in recruiting star players out of high school to collegiate football powers, while also getting talented, established college players to enter the transfer portal and immediately play for other schools.

