LSU women’s basketball moves up to No. 12 in latest Top 25 rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (15-2, 3-1 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 10.

The Tigers went 1-1 over the week. They fell 66-60 at home against No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 6, but rebounded nicely to take down Auburn, 76-48, on the road.

Senior guard Khayla Pointer has been a huge part of the Tigers’ turnaround this season. She has averaged 18.1 points per game, which is No. 2 in the SEC. She also ranks No. 6 in the SEC in rebounds with 6.8 and No. 2 in assists with 5.3.

LSU will be back at home for the next two games to take on Missouri on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. and Vanderbilt on Sunday, Jan. 16, at noon.

The Tigers are one of five SEC teams ranked in the Top 25. They are joined by South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Kentucky.

AP Top 25:

South Carolina (15-1) Stanford (11-3) Louisville (13-1) N.C. State (14-2) Tennessee (15-1) Indiana (12-2) Arizona (11-1) Maryland (12-4) Iowa State (14-1) Connecticut (7-3) Michigan (13-2) LSU (15-2) Texas (11-2) Baylor (10-3) Georgia Tech (11-3) Duke (11-2) Georgia (13-3) BYU (12-1) Kentucky (8-4) Notre Dame (11-3) North Carolina (14-1) Colorado (13-0) Oklahoma (13-2) South Florida (11-4) Kansas State (13-2)

