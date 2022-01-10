LSU focused on restocking their football roster

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU suited up with only 38 scholarship players for the Texas Bowl, and it showed. The Tigers received an absolute beatdown, 42-20. It was a bitter way to end a pretty forgettable season for the Purple and Gold.

“I started off this week by saying there would be no excuses. As you could see we went to battle with a pretty limited roster. Yet I’m disappointed I couldn’t do better for the players today. I fully expected us to win the game. We put together a plan as a coaching staff that would lend to going out and making plays. Obviously that plan wasn’t executed well. I’m disappointed for my players. The effort and resiliency they showed in the midst of adversity. It’s a hurtful feeling right now as a coach, to go out there and fall short today,” said interim coach Brad Davis.

“Shoot, we Fighting’ Tigers, we ain’t about to back down from nobody If we got 11, we going to play. That’s our mindset. If we got 11, we’re going to play,” said LSU senior Jontre Kirklin.

Now, it’s time re-stock that roster. Head coach Brian Kelly laid out one of the main reasons he took this job in Baton Rouge.

“I think it starts with a geographical recruiting base. Certainly the ability to recruit the state of Louisiana. It has incredible talent. Recruit that area first and foremost. Recruit your base. I was used to going across the country to have to recruit. To be able to recruit the state of Louisiana, and that area will be an important piece for us, and I’m excited about that,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

