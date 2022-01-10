50/50 Thursdays
LSU to add La. native Jordan Arcement to recruiting staff

LSU Football
(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of Brian Kelly’s main priorities since becoming the LSU head football coach is ensuring that the Tigers can lock down the state in recruiting.

Kelly is set to hire Louisiana native Jordan Arcement to his recruiting staff. Arcement was at Virginia for three years before leaving to work for Shock Doctor, a growing retail company on NIL.

Kelly has recently hired Frank Wilson, who is from New Orleans, as his associate head coach and who has previously been named National Recruiter of the Year under former coach Les Miles at LSU.

Arcement is a Thibodaux native and played collegiately at Nicholls State. He coached wide receivers at Ellender High.

