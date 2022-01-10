50/50 Thursdays
Ja’Marr Chase has record-breaking season for Bengals; sets team single-season receiving record

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner, Ja’Marr Chase, said before the season started that he wanted to break records and in his rookie season, he did just that.

The former LSU Tiger broke the Bengals’ single-season receiving record on Sunday, Jan. 9, which had been held by Chad Johnson.

Johnson needed six NFL seasons to set the Bengals’ franchise record at 1,440 yards. Chase did it in just 17 games after entering Sunday’s contest needing only 12 yards to break the record. He finished the game with just two catches for 26 yards and broke the record on a screen play.

Not only did Chase break Johnson’s record this season, but he also set the NFL single-season receiving record for yards by a rookie, which was set by former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson just a season ago.

The former Archbishop Rummel Raider set the record against the Kansas City Chiefs in 16 games. He also set the single game record for receiving yards with 266 yards.

Chase finished the NFL regular season with 1,455 yards receiving, which led all rookies and ranked No. 5 in the NFL. He had 81 receptions, which was tied for No. 20 in the league. He also ranked No. 3 for rookies behind Jaylen Waddle and Amon-Ra St. Brown. His 13 touchdown receptions ranked No. 3 in the league and also led all rookies.

