FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder start to the week with rain chances low for several days ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather is back on the chilly side this morning as temperatures have dropped quite a bit overnight and continue to drop this morning thanks to the passage of a cold front yesterday that brought some rain and thunderstorms to the area. Gusty north winds will continue through the morning and afternoon, sending temperatures at their lowest by 8 or 9 a.m. in the upper 30s to lower 40s only to recover into the lower to middle 50s this afternoon. It’s definitely a coat day, if for the wind gusts if nothing else with those gustier winds relaxing by this evening.

Our weather will continue to improve through the day as clouds give way to increasing sunshine through the afternoon, but temperatures will drop quickly after the sun sets as calmer winds and clear skies send temperatures well into the 30s overnight. I do expect widespread frost in all areas along and north of I-10 overnight. Temperatures through the day on Tuesday remain on the cool side, warming into the upper 50s by afternoon. A weak upper level disturbance will swing through the area by tomorrow evening, increasing clouds, keeping temperatures up a bit overnight and bringing a slight chance of a few sprinkles Tuesday night.

We quickly clear out again on Wednesday as milder air begins to return with the departure of high pressure off to the east, bringing back an onshore wind. Highs will return to the upper 60s by Thursday and to around 70 by Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. By Saturday, our next cold front moves through during the day, but models show little to no rain with this frontal passage. Temperatures again to another tumble over the second half of the weekend with lows back in the 30s with highs in the 40s and 50s on Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

