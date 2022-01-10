Delton ‘DC’ Carter appointed as Lake Charles Fire Chief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following the adoption of a resolution at a recent city council meeting, Delton “DC” Carter was appointed to the position of Lake Charles Fire Chief, according to the City of Lake Charles.

The Lake Charles City Council adopted a resolution at their regular meeting, held Wednesday, Jan. 5, in support of Mayor Nic Hunter’s appointment of Delton “DC” Carter to the position of Lake Charles Fire Department Chief, according to the city.

The position became available upon the November 2021 retirement of Chief Keith Murray, after more than 30 years of service to the department, according to the city.

After a call for the Fire Chief’s Exam through the Lake Charles Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, and following the verification of test scores, all successful candidates went through an in-depth panel interview process, the city said.

“A Lake Charles native and veteran of the United States Army, Delton Carter has served the Lake Charles Fire Department, the City of Lake Charles and its citizens proudly for more than two decades,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said. “With Chief Carter at the helm, I have confidence that our Fire Department is in great hands to move our City forward as we continue down the path of long-term recovery.”

Chief Carter joined the Lake Charles Fire Department in 1999 as a firefighter and served in that role until June 2003 when he became a Fire Service Instructor in the department’s Training Division, according to the city.

In March 2021, he became the Department’s Chief Training Officer and held this position until his appointment as Lake Charles Fire Department Chief, the city said.

“The process of selecting the next Chief of the Lake Charles Fire Department has been a very real and organic one,” Hunter said. “Our personnel tasked with public safety are vital to our City every day, but never have we relied on them more than over these past few years as we have faced multiple natural disasters. They have been true heroes. I am confident with Chief Carter at the helm; our Fire Department is in great hands to move our City forward as we continue down the path of long-term recovery.”

In addition to numerous fire service-related accreditations and completed course work through Louisiana State University and the National Fire Academy, Chief Carter also holds an Associate’s Degree in Fire Science, Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Administration as well as a Master of Business Administration, all from Columbia Southern University, according to the city.

Chief Carter graduated with academic honors from both programs, and he is a member of Omicron Sigma Sigma, a professional honor society for Homeland Security disciplines, and Omega Nu Lambda, a national academic honor society, according to the city.

The city said he is also a member of the Certification Advisory Committee on behalf of the LSU Fire and Emergency Training Center as well as the Louisiana Firefighter and Emergency Responder Certification Program.

“After serving my country in the military, it has been an incredible honor to return home and serve my community for more than 20 years as a member of the Lake Charles Fire Department,” Chief Carter said. “I look forward to the challenges of this new role. I am committed to working hard to instill a renewed sense of pride throughout our department, with a special focus on fire prevention, safety, rescue and community relations. I will lead the Lake Charles Fire Department and represent the City of Lake Charles with professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication and educational excellence.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.