COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 66% of cases from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 and 74% of deaths from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29.
Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 29,019 new cases.
· 19 new deaths.
· 1,794 patients hospitalized (273 more than Friday’s update).
· 77% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 50.46 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 1,443 new cases.
· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 81 patients hospitalized (6 more than Friday’s update).
· 38.04 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 1,009 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 40.18 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 144 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 29.1 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 136 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.42 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 19 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.66 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 135 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 39.43 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 139 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 33 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE
· 17 active cases among inmates.
· 9 active cases among staff members.
