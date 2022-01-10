Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 10, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 66% of cases from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 and 74% of deaths from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 29,019 new cases.

· 19 new deaths.

· 1,794 patients hospitalized (273 more than Friday’s update).

· 77% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.46 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 1,443 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 81 patients hospitalized (6 more than Friday’s update).

· 38.04 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 1,009 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 40.18 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 144 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29.1 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 136 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.42 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 19 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.66 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 135 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.43 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 139 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 17 active cases among inmates.

· 9 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

National

Warrant issued for teacher accused of locking son in trunk to avoid COVID

Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:08 AM CST
|
The teacher reportedly told workers at a drive-through COVID-19 test site she thought her 13-year-old son might have the virus, and having him ride in the trunk was an effort to avoid exposure.

National

COVID cases on the rise in US with many hospitals overwhelmed

Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:02 AM CST
|
Several states, including California, Ohio and Delaware, have brought in the National Guard to help with patient care at hospitals.

Coronavirus

CDC shortens Moderna booster dose interval to 5 months

Updated: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST
|
By WAFB staff
The CDC has updated its recommendations for the Moderna booster, shortening the 6 month interval between completing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series and receiving a booster dose to 5 months.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 7, 2022

Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

Louisiana posts another record day of new COVID cases

Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST
|
By Matthew Segura
The positivity rate for this group of tests is 20%.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 6, 2022

Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

National

Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge

Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST
|
The most iconic event of all, the Samba Parade, will go ahead as planned inside a stadium, but street parades will be canceled.

National

Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron

Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST
|
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.

National

Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge

Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:45 AM CST
|
Despite the surge, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars to fund resources for schools during the pandemic and believes schools are safe for kids to return.