COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 66% of cases from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 and 74% of deaths from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 29,019 new cases.

· 19 new deaths.

· 1,794 patients hospitalized (273 more than Friday’s update).

· 77% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.46 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 1,443 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 81 patients hospitalized (6 more than Friday’s update).

· 38.04 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 1,009 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 40.18 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 144 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29.1 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 136 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.42 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 19 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.66 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 135 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.43 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 139 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 17 active cases among inmates.

· 9 active cases among staff members.

