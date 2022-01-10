Bears, Vikings, Dolphins fire coaches on NFL’s ‘Black Monday’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The list of NFL head coaching vacancies grew to four, as the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins dismissed team leaders on the league’s “Black Monday.”

Denver’s Vic Fangio was the first head coach dismissed this week, as the Broncos got the jump on “Black Monday” by firing him Sunday morning. The Bears’ Matt Nagy, the Vikings’ Mike Zimmer and the Dolphins’ Brian Flores got their pink slips Monday, the day after the NFL’s first 18-week regular season concluded.

Chicago parted ways with both Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. The Bears missed the playoffs with a 6-11 record this season and finished 34-31 in Nagy’s four seasons in charge. The team last won a playoff game in 2010.

Pace held his post for seven years and never lived down a decision to trade up to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky second overall in the 2017 draft over Patrick Mahomes, who went 10th.

The Vikings also made a complete change in leadership, firing Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman after an 8-9 finish despite being loaded with Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Of Minnesota’s 17 games this season, 14 were decided by one possession, the most of any NFL team this season. Minnesota’s eight losses in one-score games was one shy of setting an NFL record.

The Vikings went 72-56-1 in eight seasons under Zimmer, 65. Spielman, 59, had headed Minnesota’s front office since 2012.

The Dolphins fired Flores after the team missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record. Flores posted winning records in two of his three seasons in Miami, but managed only an overall record of 24-25. This year’s team became the first in NFL history to have both a seven-game losing streak and a seven-game winning streak in the same season.

The New York Giants have not publicly addressed the future of head coach Joe Judge after a 4-13 season. But the Giants did announce the retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman after four seasons on the job. The team said it was launching a search for a new general manager to replace Gettleman, after the team went 19-46 during his tenure and lost at least 10 games in each of his four seasons making player personnel decisions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.