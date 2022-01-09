SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 8, 2022.

Edward Wilson, 46, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Nelson Freeman, 21, Welch: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Braylon James Joseph Guidry, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Clinton Mayo Raggio, 56, DeQuincy: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; careless operation; expired driver’s license.

Matthew Leonard Reed, 29, Cottonport: Domestic abuse battery, third offense; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Passine T Celestine, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Della Denise Clark, 42, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.

Jerrod Ashely Wilson, 52, Welch: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Garrett Leighton Faulk, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Jerrell Joseph Colbert, 28, Martinville: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; obstruction of justice; driving on roadway laned for traffic; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer; all drivers must secure license.

Jordan Dee Goodwill, 25, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; possession of marijuana fourth or subsequent offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer; secretary to require periodical inspection; expired driver’s license; stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places.

Kody Andre Boutte, 27, New Iberia: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice.

Monty Joe Blocker, 62, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; resisting an officer.

Alissa Marie Watson, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Andre Fredrick Winston, 33, Port Arthur, TX: Cruelty to juveniles; disturbing the peace.

