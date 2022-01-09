50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Paranormal investigation at ACTS Theatre

By Jennifer Lott
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

We'll see a few showers and storms making a return for Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms this evening, cold front arrives for our Sunday
Spirit Guides does a hunt of the location
Paranormal investigation at ACTS Theatre - clipped version
The float was reported stolen Saturday morning.
40-ft. Mardi Gras float reported stolen in Lafayette
State Fire Marshal: Preventing deadly fires
State fire marshal urging everyone to check their smoke alarms