Officials release more details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Baton Rouge

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office vehicles respond to a reported shooting on George Oneal Road on Saturday, Jan. 8.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have released the name of the man who died in Saturday’s officer-involved shooting, as well as details about the man law enforcement came to the George O’Neal Road property to arrest.

Louisiana State Police identified the man who died as Deaughn Willis, 25, of Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Source: Kidnapping suspect’s brother killed as deputy served warrant

According to LSP’s preliminary investigation, shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, Baton Rouge Police Department officers and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the Springbook apartment complex on George O’neal Road in an attempt to locate an alleged kidnapping suspect.

BRPD had received a warrant to arrest Keaughn Willis, 25, of Baton Rouge, for alleged third-degree rape, sexual battery, simple kidnapping, and domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim.

While at the home, deputies encountered Deaughn Willis, who subsequently brandished a firearm at responding law enforcement, said Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz.

“A deputy then discharged his firearm striking (Deaughn) Willis,” Scrantz said. “Willis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.”

Keaughn Willis
Keaughn Willis(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)

Officials arrested Keaughn Willis and booked him into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail at 3:44 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9.

According to LSP, detectives will continue to review all evidence and aspects of the incident as the investigation continues to ensure a complete and thorough investigation. Once complete, all investigative findings will be delivered to the EBR Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

