LSU kicker Cade York declares for NFL Draft

LSU kicker Cade York (36)
LSU kicker Cade York (36)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the best kickers in LSU school history, Cade York has announced that he will forgo his senior season in Death Valley to enter the upcoming NFL Draft.

York, posted the message via Twitter on Saturday, Jan. 8, thanking Tiger fans for his time in Baton Rouge.

“Tiger Nation, I can’t find the words to express how grateful and blessed I am to have had the opportunity to be a part of LSU football for the past three years,” York said. “Being able to play for LSU and be a part of a National Championship season is something that has changed me forever and I can’t imagine what my life would be like without playing in Death Valley and for the state of Louisiana.”

During his career at LSU York has been one of the best kicker’s in the nation with field goals over 50 yards making 15 during his three year career. He is also ranks No. 2 in career points at LSU with 326, he also holds the school record for consecutive extra points made at 118.

York was named a Second Team All-SEC selection for 2021.

