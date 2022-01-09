50/50 Thursdays
Four star RB Trevor Etienne commits to the University of Florida

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST
San Antonio, TX - After months of anticipation, Jennings native and four star running back Trevor Etienne announced his commitment to the University of Florida earlier this afternoon during the All American Bowl.

“First I would like to take this time to thank God, friends and family for coming to support. Without them none of this is possible,” said Etienne. “Thank the coaches for believing in me and for the next three to four years of my life it will be at the University of Florida.

Many thought he would follow in the footsteps of his brother Travis and go to Clemson, but the Jennings native wanted to walk his own path. He’s now headed to the swamp to join forces with former UL-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier.

“I have nothing but love for Clemson you know but I wanted to see something new, do something new for myself and Florida felt like home for me and that’s where it’s going to be,” Etienne said.

