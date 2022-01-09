FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier and cooler pattern for Monday, slow warming through the week

We'll see our temperatures fall as we head into Monday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms have continued to work their way across Southwest Louisiana this morning and into the afternoon bringing heavy downpours and some gusty winds. Our pattern looks to change once again as high pressure builds overhead and that will not only bring drier weather, but it will also bring cooler weather to start the week. We look to stay on a roller-coaster ride though as we don’t stay cool but instead we warm things up as we head towards the middle to ending part of the week.

We'll see lows back into the lower to middle 40's to kick off the week (KPLC)

For this afternoon and evening if you have any plans the good news is that rain chances continue to diminish especially after sunset with the front pushing through. The downside will be the clouds as they continue to remain in place, but there will be some breaks and that along with strong northerly wind will push in much colder air as we go from lows in the middle to upper 60′s to the lower and middle 40′s for our Monday morning. You’ll want to grab the heavier coat to start the day and probably keep at least a jacket with you as highs won’t warm all that much with many areas in the lower to middle 50′s. Cloud cover will definitely limit the amount of sunshine we will see , but there will be some breaks allowing for sunshine to peak through especially in the afternoon. Wind will be a little gusty as well and they will be out of the north and that will keep things feeling even cooler.

Maybe you need to get the car washed, the next 3 days look good to do so (KPLC)

A slow warming process still looks likely as we head throughout the rest of the week as high pressure continues to slowly work its way to the east with time. For Tuesday there won’t be much change as highs are steady in the middle to upper 50′s but for the morning we can expect temperatures to be even cooler as lows bottom out in the lower to middle 30′s, which could lead to areas of frost and maybe even a light freeze. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast especially for those growing plants or crops along and north of I-10. Bigger changes arrive heading into Wednesday and the rest of the week with temperatures returning to the lower 60′s on Wednesday and then back into the upper 60′s to near 70 for both Thursday and Friday. Best news of all is that models have trended in the drier direction for much of the week with our next cold front likely now not until next Saturday.

Forecast remains nice and dry as we head over the next few days (KPLC)

Taking a quick glance at the second half of the ten day it looks like a stronger front arrives heading into next weekend. What that means for us is the chance for scattered showers and even a few storms by Saturday and then we buckle up for yet another cool down, which looks to last a little longer potentially. Something we will continue to keep an eye on of course, but maybe some hope that cooler weather is around to stay. For now we can focus on some sunshine and cooler weather returning for the start of the week with a warming trend to end. Have a great Sunday evening and a great Monday!

Temperatures remain pretty close to normal over the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.