Cowboys fall 67-54 to finish fourth at SLC Tip-Off Tourney

KATY, Texas - Zach Scott paced McNeese with 15 points while Brendan Medley-Bacon and Myles Lewis each scored 10, but Texas A&M-Corpus Christi held the Cowboys to just three baskets in the final 10 minutes to pull out a 67-54 win to capture third place at the inaugural Southland Tip-Off Tournament.

McNeese (5-11) led 41-40 with 12:27 to play in the second half but four consecutive turnovers led to four straight scores by the Islanders (13-4) and an 8-0 run to give them a 48-41 lead and one they would not relinquish.

The Cowboys managed to cut the gap to 52-45 following a couple of Kellon Taylor free throws at the 7:35 mark but Corpus got a three-point basket plus a free throw from Myles Smith to make it a 56-45 lead. Smith was one of five Islander players to score in double-figures, finishing with 13 points. De’Lazasrus Keys led Corpus with 16, Terrion Murdix and Trevian Tennyson with 12 each, and Isaac Mushila with 10.

McNeese held a 32-27 advantage in rebounding with Medley-Bacon lead the way with nine grabs while Lewis added eight.

The Cowboys scored the first seven points of the game and led 16-6 following Scott’s second of three treys of the game seven minutes into the contest.

Corpus Christi followed with a 10-0 run before Taylor sank a 3 to keep the Cowboys on top 19-16. The Islanders took their first lead of the game following a Keys layup with 1:51 to play in the half to make it a 29-28 game as the Islanders closed out the final 2:50 on a 10-2 run.

The Cowboys and Islanders will play as conference foes on Jan. 20 in Corpus Christi and again on Feb. 24 in Lake Charles.

GAME STATS:

McNeese shot 40 percent from the field (17-43), 29 percent from 3FG range (5-17), and 83 percent at the free-throw line (15-18).

AMCC connected on 46 percent overall (25-55), 39 percent from long range (5-13), and 86 percent at the line (12-14).

McNeese was outscored in the paint by a 28-24 margin and Corpus held a 20-10 advantage in points off turnovers.

NEXT UP:

The Cowboys return home on Wednesday when they host Champion Christian at 4 p.m. in the McNeese Ralph Ward Recreation Complex. McNeese students only will be admitted to the game.

LEGACY CENTER REOPENING:

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will return to play in the Legacy Center on Saturday, Jan. 15 when they host HBU to open up Southland Conference play.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at noon following by the Cowgirls playing at 1 and the Cowboys at 4.

Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Laura and Delta, the Legacy Center has not hosted a game since March 4, 2020 when the Cowgirls played Nicholls. The last Cowboys game in the Legacy Center occurred on Feb. 26, 2020 when they defeated Southeastern.

