5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a pool at a home on South Savannah Lane, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the home around 5:30 Friday evening, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent. Deputies found the boy unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the boy before he was transported to a local hospital, Vincent said. He was later pronounced dead.

Foul play is not suspected, Vincent said.

CPSO Detective Michael Miller is the lead investigator on this case.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.