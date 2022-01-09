50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

(Gray News)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a pool at a home on South Savannah Lane, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the home around 5:30 Friday evening, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent. Deputies found the boy unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the boy before he was transported to a local hospital, Vincent said. He was later pronounced dead.

Foul play is not suspected, Vincent said.

CPSO Detective Michael Miller is the lead investigator on this case.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 8, 2022
We'll see a few showers and storms making a return for Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms this evening, cold front arrives for our Sunday
Spirit Guides does a hunt of the location
Paranormal investigation at ACTS Theatre
Spirit Guides does a hunt of the location
Paranormal investigation at ACTS Theatre - clipped version