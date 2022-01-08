50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 7, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 7, 2022.

Morgon Gene Goodly, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation (4 charges).

Frankie Joseph Bell, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Falon Brooke Pitre, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Horacio Galvan, 51, Brownsville, TX: Operating while intoxicated, first offense.

Hunter Chase Langley, 28, DeQuincy: Simple battery; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; sexual battery.

Trevor Daniel Chesson, 24, Lafayette: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Alfred Lee Garrick, 43, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Justin Joseph Ned, 21, DeQuincy: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense.

Trelon Leroy Darby, 23, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Marcus Hudnall, 44, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Tina Denise Bartie, 35, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic.

