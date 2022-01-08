Sports Person of the Week - Jillian Fontenot

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - Jillian Fontenot’s basketball journey started before her time as a Jennings Lady Bulldog.

“Well I always played little dribblers and all that and I started playing in high school when I was in seventh grade in Hathaway and I really enjoyed it, and then I moved to Jennings to explore new opportunities academically and athletically,” Fontenot said.

Fast forward a few years and the senior guard is averaging a double-double with 12 points per game and she’s helped the Lady Dogs to a 17-5 record making them a top-three team in class 3A. Head coach Eric Guidry says she’s a competitor no matter the task at hand.

“She’s a great basketball player, but she’s a much better student,” said Guidry. “She’s probably going to be a doctor or something like that one day. She takes basketball seriously, but she’s going to compete just as hard in the classroom.”

Guidry has been at the helm in Jennings for six season’s and Fontenot says his knowledge of the game has helped her and the team over the course of that time.

“Coach Guidry is a very smart man. Anybody at this school will tell you that like he’s one of the smartest people you know and he knows basketball,” Fontenot said. “I’m very thankful he was my coach the past four years.”

Fontenot attributes the team’s success to how hard they work and the chemistry they’ve built over the last four seasons.

“This group of girls has been playing together since we were freshmen,” Fontenot said. “A couple of us are juniors. Playing together for that long really just helps the chemistry and it’s finally coming together and it’s exciting.”

As Fontenot and the Lady Dogs get ready for the start of district play, they’re ready to keep biting down on their quest for a championship.

“I just think that it would mean so much to everyone and taking that into the future they have a lot of girls coming up in junior high and high school and like being that team that made it there and just setting another goal for teams in the future and for us,” said Fontenot. “We’ve worked for this.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.