Mardi Gras royalty returns to Lake Charles with ‘Night at the Museum Live’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bring out the beads! Mardi Gras festivities continue this week in the City of Lake Charles.

The Mardi Gras Museum’s party continued Friday night with “Night at the Museum Live” at the civic center, where guests enjoyed a costumed parade of Krewes and entertainment.

A glittering presentation of royalty from the parade route to runway - Mardi Gras traditions are now marching on in solidarity once again.

“Of course we all had to dig for costumes and everything and figure out where we put them two years ago, but yeah it’s great to be back,” said Krewe member Lottie Courvelle.

“We need this in Lake Charles - we need the excitement, we need the fire back in for Mardi Gras,” said Shannon LeDoux of Krewe C’est Tout Bons. “Everything that has happened has just got everybody down and depressed, but people are wanting to do something different and get back into the festivities that Lake Charles offers.”

King and queens paraded to kickoff Carnival season.

