Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here are some highlights and final scores from games across our area.

GIRLS:

St. Louis 61, Walker 48 (Sugar Bowl Classic)

Lacassine 61, Reeves 49

South Beauregard 60, Hornbeck 46

BOYS:

Bell City 49, Grand Lake 52

Elizabeth 53, Kinder 46

Rosepine 54, Barbe 82

