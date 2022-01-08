Fur and Wildlife Festival happening in Calcasieu Parish

50/50 Thursdays
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After the beating that Cameron has taken these last few years, the community is back with its annual Fur and Wildlife Festival.

This time it’s being held in Calcasieu Parish.

Called the ‘Oldest and Coldest,’ this marks the 63rd anniversary of the Fur and Wildlife Festival.

It’s typically held in Cameron Parish but due to significant damages brought on by the hurricanes, it’s happening right now at Burton Coliseum.

“We’ll have a good time this weekend whether it’s here or Cameron Parish, either way,” said Fur Fest Queen Gabrielle Guilbeau.

After a year, the Fur and Wildlife Festival is back.

“Unfortunately it’s not in Cameron Parish this year due to hurricane damages now this is a temporary location. I think there are pros and cons to it. We’ll keep moving forward from here,” Guillebeau said.

The tradition dates back 63 years.

“We have traditions such as nutria skinning competition, the muskrat. It’s something we started the festival on and we keep that going, entertainment, a gumbo cookoff, mile runs, and more,” Guillebeau said.

This year honoring the shrimp industry, just one of the many industries suffering after the hurricanes.

“The shrimping industry was greatly affected by Hurricane Laura as we all know. Fifteen shrimping boats actually traveled up the ship channel up to Lake Charles and only 5 boats survived after that,” said Miss Cameron Parish Cesilee Oliver.

But there are plans in place to help boost the industry.

“We can have markets when Cameron does rebuild, there’s a former ferry sight where they have docks and we can have shrimp boats line up and this gives them a more market price they can get for their shrimp selling local rather than to harvesters or big productions,” Guillebeau said.

The carnival opens at 9:30 a.m. followed by the muskrat and nutria skinning competition.

