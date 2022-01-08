FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms this evening, cold front arrives for our Sunday

Rain chances a little higher for the overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - So far the rain and storms have held off with just a few heavier downpours to the north through the afternoon. Expect scattered showers and storms to remain in the forecast through the evening before we see some quiet conditions settling in for the overnight period. We are still set to have a cold front arriving for our Sunday, which will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms and then another cool down to start next week.

Rain chances remain elevated once again Sunday (KPLC)

For this evening go ahead and plan on taking the rain gear with you as scattered showers and even a few storms continue to work their way in from eastern Texas. A few of the storms have been on the stronger side into Texas, but for Southwest Louisiana most of the storms will remain below severe limits with heavy downpours and gusty winds being the primary threat. Temperatures will remain fairly steady as we slowly fall back into the middle 60′s and much like last evening our lows actually occurring as we near midnight and then we will warm things up for our Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be a little warmer with many areas managing to reach the lower to middle 70′s. We are also going to have to watch for storms once again as the front arrives and the current timing looks to be from the middle to late morning hours and these could pack a little bit of a punch with them. The greatest risk from the storms will be gusty winds as well as hail, a brief spin-up can’t be ruled out either, but the most positive news is the threat remains very low.

We'll see a few showers and storms making a return for Sunday (KPLC)

Once the front passes our focus will shift on cooler weather once again returning and giving us the roller-coaster ride of warmer weather to cooler weather and that trend looks to continue into the new work week as well. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be much cooler with middle to upper 50′s likely both afternoons and the mornings will be rather chilly as well. The coldest morning looks to be Tuesday morning in which there could be some light frost or even a light freeze with forecasted temperatures to be in the lower to middle 30′s. Rain chances remain very low though as high pressure continues to settle in over the region and that will continue to be the case through the middle of the week as it brings moisture back into the area for the ending part of the week. Rain chances will begin to arrive as we head towards late week as yet another cold front moves into the area.

Slightly below average temperatures to start next week (KPLC)

Looking at the long range forecast the next front looks to move in late next week or into next weekend as models continue to get a handle on the exact timing. Right now the best chances of rain look to be next Friday and Saturday, but the timing has been fluctuating over the last few days and will do so, but we do have plenty of time to watch that as we get closer in time. For now keep the rain gear handy as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App to track the latest on the showers and storms.

High pressure arrives for the beginning of next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

