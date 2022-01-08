Family of shooting victims wants death penalty for man responsible

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Family members of the mother and daughter shot in Iowa have provided pictures of their loved ones. Dead is 35-year-old Keneisha Spencer. At last word her daughter, 22-year-old Kendria Peghee remained in critical condition.

Family members have released their names because they want people to know what happened

Stacey Spencer, sister of the woman killed, says they are devastated.

“My sister was a good person. She works in health care department, she loves her job, she loves her children. She was like the sweetest person,” she said.

Sheron Lamar Lewis is in jail booked on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second degree murder with bond set at $1.3 million. Spencer says Lewis had threatened her sister in August.

“She had gotten fed up and it was time for him to go and he threatened to kill her six months ago. So, he did come through with his threat and finally murdered my sister,” said Spencer.

She says members of the family want to see Lewis charged with first-degree murder and get what she says he deserves.

“I hope that he will get the death penalty for what he’s done to my sister and my niece,” said Spencer.

Lewis had two outstanding warrants -- one unauthorized use of a vehicle which Spencer says stems from his stealing her niece’s car. Police say there was another warrant out of Dallas for assault.

She says her sister’s three youngest daughters aged six, seven and ten were in the house when the shootings happened.

Spencer hopes the tragedy increases awareness of domestic violence:

“If someone tells you they’re going to kill you, believe them.”

At last word the murder victim’s daughter, Kendria, was said to be in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.