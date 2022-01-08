50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Family of shooting victims wants death penalty for man responsible

Keneisha Spencer, 35, was killed at her home in Iowa. Her daughter, Kendria Peghee, 22, was at...
Keneisha Spencer, 35, was killed at her home in Iowa. Her daughter, Kendria Peghee, 22, was at last word in critical condition.(Spencer family)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Family members of the mother and daughter shot in Iowa have provided pictures of their loved ones.  Dead is 35-year-old Keneisha Spencer.  At last word her daughter, 22-year-old Kendria Peghee remained in critical condition.

Family members have released their names because they want people to know what happened

Stacey Spencer, sister of the woman killed, says they are devastated.

“My sister was a good person.  She works in health care department, she loves her job, she loves her children. She was like the sweetest person,” she said.

Sheron Lamar Lewis is in jail booked on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second degree murder with bond set at $1.3 million.  Spencer says Lewis had threatened her sister in August.

“She had gotten fed up and it was time for him to go and he threatened to kill her six months ago.  So, he did come through with his threat and finally murdered my sister,” said Spencer.

She says members of the family want to see Lewis charged with first-degree murder and get what she says he deserves.

“I hope that he will get the death penalty for what he’s done to my sister and my niece,” said Spencer.

Lewis had two outstanding warrants -- one unauthorized use of a vehicle which Spencer says stems from his stealing her niece’s car. Police say there was another warrant out of Dallas for assault.

She says her sister’s three youngest daughters aged six, seven and ten were in the house when the shootings happened.

Spencer hopes the tragedy increases awareness of domestic violence:

“If someone tells you they’re going to kill you, believe them.”

At last word the murder victim’s daughter, Kendria, was said to be in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified

Latest News

State Fire Marshal: Preventing deadly fires
State fire marshal urging everyone to check their smoke alarms
Rain and storm chances around for both Saturday and Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase for the weekend, turning a little warmer as well
Training Southwest Louisiana casino employees on child sex trafficking awareness
Training Southwest Louisiana casino employees on child sex trafficking awareness
RJ Bartie, 41
Bartie sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping