Family and friends react to Oretta homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - ”For somebody to kill him like this in this kind of morbid manner,” Samanthia Davis said. “You know, it makes you numb. You’re hurt, but you’re so numb inside, to think he had a second chance at life.”

A family in pain after news their son was killed. Parents of 25-year-old William Woodson said he leaves behind children of his own.

“You know, they lost a resource, and a source of love, comfort, finances all that, gone,” Davis said.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call near midnight Thursday morning. Arriving on scene just minutes later, Sheriff Mark Herford said 23-year-old Samuel Laughlin was still at the crime scene.

“Detectives were able to develop enough information, that an arrest warrant was issued for him for obstruction of justice and second degree murder,” Sheriff Herford said.

“Police wasn’t saying too much, but later on we found out that he had multiple stab wounds, and his throat had been slit,” John Davis, Woodson’s father said.

An autopsy report indicates multiple injuries to his head and neck from both blunt and sharp objects. The big question still remains. What led to such brutality?

“We’re still trying to determine what set this off, because they knew each other,” Sheriff Herford said. “We’re still actively investigating what would have led it to escalate to this point.”

Woken up to a heavy police presence, a neighbor and friend of Laughlin’s, Raul Rodriguez, said he didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary.

“I went to sleep, and by about 5:00 in the morning, they woke me up, they opened my door, and I didn’t know what was going on,” Rodriguez said.

This was the last thing he thought would happen.

“He was a good friend, he was honest and respectful, and I don’t have nothing to say bad about him,” Rodriguez said. “He was a good boy.”

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281 or Crime Stoppers at 337-462-8918.

