50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Family and friends react to Oretta homicide

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - ”For somebody to kill him like this in this kind of morbid manner,” Samanthia Davis said. “You know, it makes you numb. You’re hurt, but you’re so numb inside, to think he had a second chance at life.”

A family in pain after news their son was killed. Parents of 25-year-old William Woodson said he leaves behind children of his own.

“You know, they lost a resource, and a source of love, comfort, finances all that, gone,” Davis said.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call near midnight Thursday morning. Arriving on scene just minutes later, Sheriff Mark Herford said 23-year-old Samuel Laughlin was still at the crime scene.

“Detectives were able to develop enough information, that an arrest warrant was issued for him for obstruction of justice and second degree murder,” Sheriff Herford said.

“Police wasn’t saying too much, but later on we found out that he had multiple stab wounds, and his throat had been slit,” John Davis, Woodson’s father said.

An autopsy report indicates multiple injuries to his head and neck from both blunt and sharp objects. The big question still remains. What led to such brutality?

“We’re still trying to determine what set this off, because they knew each other,” Sheriff Herford said. “We’re still actively investigating what would have led it to escalate to this point.”

Woken up to a heavy police presence, a neighbor and friend of Laughlin’s, Raul Rodriguez, said he didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary.

“I went to sleep, and by about 5:00 in the morning, they woke me up, they opened my door, and I didn’t know what was going on,” Rodriguez said.

This was the last thing he thought would happen.

“He was a good friend, he was honest and respectful, and I don’t have nothing to say bad about him,” Rodriguez said. “He was a good boy.”

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281 or Crime Stoppers at 337-462-8918.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified

Latest News

State Fire Marshal: Preventing deadly fires
State fire marshal urging everyone to check their smoke alarms
Detectives are investigating an Oretta homicide that leaves one man dead and another in custody.
Family and friends react to Oretta homicide
King cake season is here!
King cake season is here!
Members of the family want to see Lewis charged with first-degree murder and get what she says...
Family of shooting victims wants death penalty for man responsible