Twelfth Night celebration kicks of Mardi Gras season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Zydeco music, a sea of purple, green and gold, and a crowd of all ages. The Twelfth Night ceremony was held in Lake Charles, kicking off the 2022 Mardi Gras season. Natural disasters and the pandemic halted last year’s festivities, cancelling the celebrations, parades and parties.

“It was really tough, because this is out biggest celebration here in Southwest Louisiana, and people come from miles away,” Phil DeAlbuquerque said.

But, that only caused anticipation for the next carnival season.

“So, we had to think positive and say, ‘okay, maybe next year we can do something like this, and we’re not going to let it get us down’,” DeAlbuquerque said. “But, it was really tough following that after the hurricane too, because so many people had damage. So many people we’re just putting their lives together and their homes together.”

“We’re looking forward to the parades,” Kathie Snider said. “That’s the big thing.”

It’s something that everyone can agree with: It’s time to get back to tradition.

“All the destruction from all the hurricanes - this is exactly what Lake Charles needs,” Snider said.

“We’re still going through things with our homes, still trying to rebuild our lives and our jobs and that sort of thing,” DeAlbuquerque said. “I’m excited to be apart of this tonight to hopefully put some smiles on peoples faces.”

