SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 6, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 6, 2022.

Darion Jay Anderson, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia (3 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana.

William Cedrez-Sanchez, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery.

Marlon Joseph Harmon, 50, Lake Charles: Burglary (5 charges); property damage under $50,000 (2 charges); aggravated flight from an officer; retail theft under $25,000; attempted burglary (3 charges).

Sheron Lamar Lewis, 39, Iowa: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; second-degree murder; attempted second-degree murder; out of state detainer.

David Vandelle Stevens, 46, Lake Charles: Assault.

Shannon Kay Dupuis, 51, Lake Charles: Failure to report a felony.

Lee Andrus Garlow, 74, Lake Charles: Sale or distribution of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (5 charges); obstruction of justice.

Keith Andre Jack Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Malcolm Jarmam Rhodes, 27, Lake Charles: Unlawful presence of a sex offender; failure to comply with the provisions of supervised release.

Ashley Taylor Kinkead, 30, Denham Springs: Instate detainer.

John David Mitchener, 49, Vinton: Contempt of court.

Christopher James Tomplait, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Jay Winston Borom, 60, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; trespassing; resisting an officer.

Marquez Joshua Frank, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm.

Nathaniel Seth Bonnette, 21, Roanoke: Possession of drug paraphernalia (4 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime (2 charges); money laundering; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kimberly Rene Breaux, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elijah Adolph Simon Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to obey traffic signals.

John David Stanley, 53, Starks: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding; possession of a Schedule III drug.

John Fitzgerald Jones, 58, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

