50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 6, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 6, 2022.

Darion Jay Anderson, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia (3 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana.

William Cedrez-Sanchez, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery.

Marlon Joseph Harmon, 50, Lake Charles: Burglary (5 charges); property damage under $50,000 (2 charges); aggravated flight from an officer; retail theft under $25,000; attempted burglary (3 charges).

Sheron Lamar Lewis, 39, Iowa: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; second-degree murder; attempted second-degree murder; out of state detainer.

David Vandelle Stevens, 46, Lake Charles: Assault.

Shannon Kay Dupuis, 51, Lake Charles: Failure to report a felony.

Lee Andrus Garlow, 74, Lake Charles: Sale or distribution of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (5 charges); obstruction of justice.

Keith Andre Jack Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Malcolm Jarmam Rhodes, 27, Lake Charles: Unlawful presence of a sex offender; failure to comply with the provisions of supervised release.

Ashley Taylor Kinkead, 30, Denham Springs: Instate detainer.

John David Mitchener, 49, Vinton: Contempt of court.

Christopher James Tomplait, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Jay Winston Borom, 60, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; trespassing; resisting an officer.

Marquez Joshua Frank, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm.

Nathaniel Seth Bonnette, 21, Roanoke: Possession of drug paraphernalia (4 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime (2 charges); money laundering; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kimberly Rene Breaux, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elijah Adolph Simon Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to obey traffic signals.

John David Stanley, 53, Starks: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding; possession of a Schedule III drug.

John Fitzgerald Jones, 58, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified

Latest News

State Fire Marshal: Preventing deadly fires
State fire marshal urging everyone to check their smoke alarms
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Briefly cooler today; warmer weekend as rain chances quickly return
Natural disasters and the pandemic halted last year’s festivities, cancelling the celebrations,...
Twelfth Night celebration kicks of Mardi Gras season
Natural disasters and the pandemic halted last year’s festivities, cancelling the celebrations,...
Twelfth Night celebration kicks off Mardi Gras season