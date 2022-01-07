Mother killed, daughter shot in Iowa; suspect arrested

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -One woman is dead in what appears to be the first homicide of the new year in Calcasieu Parish.

Another woman seriously hurt is hospitalized after being shot.

The victims are a mother and daughter and a man has been arrested after violence at a home in the Town of Iowa.

Sheron Lamar Lewis was arrested and booked into jail on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.

It happened at this house in the 100 block of Thompson just south of the Iowa police department.

Iowa Police Chief Keith Vincent says they are still investigating and not yet able to say what may have led to the shooting of a mother and daughter.

“They apparently had a disagreement and it escalated to that point. I’m not clear specifically on what they were arguing over, but I know they had some type of disagreement and it escalated,” said Vincent.

The identities of the women are being withheld. The coroner’s office and lead detective confirm the woman killed was the mother, and her daughter is hospitalized in serious condition. No word yet on the connection between the victims and Lewis. Vincent is pleased an arrest came quickly.

“I just want to commend the officers for keeping the citizens safe and not having an incident and able to apprehend the suspect so the community don’t have to be concerned about a violent man running around.”

Lewis’ bond is not yet set. Dallas County has a hold on Lewis but no word what it’s for.

We will let you know when we confirm the identities of the victims.

