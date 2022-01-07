McNeese lands commitment from VA Tech QB, Val State OL

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - First-year McNeese coach Gary Goff has plenty of work to do to build his initial recruiting class for the Pokes. Included in the freshman signees will be numerous transfers to fill out a roster while putting his stamp on the program quickly.

Goff and McNeese received commitments from two of those transfers Friday in Virginia Tech quarterback Knox Kadum and Valdosta State offensive lineman Richard LeClair. Both were classified as freshmen this past season which means they’ll come to McNeese with three years of eligibility left.

Kadum (6-3, 185 lbs) transfers to Lake Charles having played sparingly in two seasons for the Hokies. His most work came this past season vs. Boston College when he took over late in the first quarter following an injury to starter Braxton Burmeister. In that game, Kadum completed seven out of 16 passes for 73 yards in the 17-3 loss.

Kadum threw for 151 yards in 2021 on 12 of 24 passing. He finished his Hokie career with 219 passing yards and a 53 completion percentage in five appearances. In addition, he totaled 41 rushing yards in his VT career including a long of 19 yards on just 12 attempts.

Coming out of Rome High School (GA) in 2019, Kadum was a three-star recruit and was the 57th ranked pro-style passer according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He held offers from VT, Rutgers, Tulane, Coastal Carolina, Akron and James Madison among others after totaling nearly 10,000 career yards and scoring over 100 touchdowns.

Kadum will compete for the starting quarterback job vacated by three-year starter Cody Orgeron. He joins Cade Bartlett, Dillon Simon, Devon Tott and Walker Wood in a crowded quarterback room.

LeClair meanwhile will re-unite with Goff in Lake Charles after being a part of his 2020 recruiting class at Val State. LeClair started all 14 games at left guard for the Blazers this past season. McNeese returns rising senior Caron Coleman who started every game for the Pokes at left guard this past season and was a first-team all-conference selection.

McNeese also received a commitment from Hutchinson Community College kicker CJ Moya on Thursday. Moya was 8 of 13 on field goal with a long of 39 yards. He was also 85 of 88 on extra-point attempts.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.