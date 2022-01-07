“Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road” to exhibit at Historic City Hall

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center will be opening the new exhibition, “Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road” from January 14 to March 27, 2022.

The exhibit features quilted photographic works based on Huckaby’s faith, family, and cultural heritage in Louisiana. Much of the work in this exhibition grows out of memories of visiting family who lived along Louisiana Highway 19.

The show will be curated by the LSU Museum of Art.

Through heirloom fabrics, traditional hand-quilting techniques, and photography, Huckaby mines the legacy of her family, particularly the matriarchs, connecting and confronting past and present inequities. She composes her family portraits to evoke old masterworks and altarpieces.

Another portrait series features nuns at the Sisters of the Holy Family Mother House, which was founded in 1842 by African American women as an alternative to entering the placage system.

Letitia Huckaby holds an MFA in Photography from the University of North Texas, a BFA in Photography from the University of Boston at Lesley, and a BA in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma at Norman, Oklahoma. Her work is part of the permanent collections of the Library of Congress, Art Museum of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, the Samella Lewis Contemporary Art Collection at Scripps College in Claremont, California, the Brandywine Workshop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the City of Fort Worth at Ella Mae Shamblee Branch Library and the City of Dallas at the Highland Hills Branch Library.

She has exhibited at the Dallas Contemporary, Galveston Arts Center, and the McKenna Museum in New Orleans and been in residence with the Gee’s Bend Quilters and Brandywine.

While visiting the Center, you can also see “Flamenco: From Spain to the U.S.”

Passionate, fiery, and intense, this exhibit follows the journey of flamenco from fifteenth and sixteenth-century Spain to its arrival in the U.S. and its rise as an international art form now enjoyed by millions. It is on display in the first and third-floor galleries through March 12, 2022.

Black Heritage Gallery’s “Ether Art” featuring the fine art of Taurean “Tory” Bush is also on view through January 27.

“Full of Lights” a group show in Gallery By The Lake also opens on January 14.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.