How to watch No. 18 Tennessee at No. 21 LSU

LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 21 LSU men’s basketball team will look to repeat the successes it had as an underdog earlier this week when they host No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The Tigers, who are 13-1 on the year and 1-1 in the Southeastern Conference, upset No. 16 Kentucky 65-60 in front of 11,808 fans in the Maravich Center on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

RELATED: LSU unveils Dale Brown Court in honor of Hall of Fame coach

Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and will be available for streaming on the ESPN app. Fans can listen to the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

CLICK HERE for the radio station in your area.

The last time Tennessee came to town they were also ranked No. 18 in the country. The then-unranked Tigers upset the Volunteers 78-65 on Feb. 13, 2021.

RELATED: ‘Mulkey Mania’ resurges LSU women’s basketball fanbase

Both teams enter Saturday’s game on a one-game win streak after losing their first games in SEC play.

LSU lost its first game of the season, 70-55, to No. 11 Auburn on Dec. 29, 2021. Then-ranked No. 14 Tennessee fell 73-68 to then-ranked No. 19 Alabama the same night.

Also, be sure to follow the 9Sports team on Twitter for updates during the game.

