FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase for the weekend, turning a little warmer as well

We'll see a nice evening to enjoy outside (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures this afternoon have remained much cooler as highs are currently in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s despite the fact we have seen plenty of sunshine. High pressure will move off to the east through the night and into Saturday bringing back southerly winds, which will mean moisture will make a return and eventually showers and storms for our weekend.

Rain chances are high for your Saturday (KPLC)

If you have any plans for this evening the weather will be just fine as we see mostly clear skies and light winds turning back out of the south, which will help to keep temperatures much warmer tonight. You may want to grab a light jacket though as temperatures will fall through the evening with many locations back into the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. Clouds will continue to build as we head through the early morning hours of Saturday and that will actually help to warm us up as we move towards sunrise. Waking up on Saturday morning expect temperatures to be back into the lower to middle 50′s and then proceed to warm into the upper 60′s to lower 70′s for the afternoon. We may start off dry for the morning, but expect scattered showers and storms to make a return as we head towards the noon time-frame and then more widespread in nature for the afternoon. Keep the rain gear handy though as showers and even a few storms will be possible at just about anytime, but if you have outdoor plans you can track the latest using the KPLC First Alert Weather App.

Rain and storms arrive for our Saturday afternoon (KPLC)

Unfortunately, things don’t get any better for our Sunday as we await the arrival of a cold front that will push through as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs will be above average for our Sunday as well with temperatures once again back into the middle 70′s, but changes quickly return by the start of next week. Widespread showers and storms look likely once again for our Sunday so any outdoor plans will need to be readjusted and moved indoors with rain chances sticking around pretty much all day. Cooler weather will make a return as we head into next week with highs back into the middle to upper 50′s for both Monday and Tuesday as high pressure settles back into the region. Colder nights look likely for both Tuesday morning and Wednesday with areas to the north back into the middle 30′s with upper 30′s likely farther to the south so we’ll need to keep an eye out for the potential for frost.

Showers and storms make a return for Sunday (KPLC)

Heading into next week temperatures moderate slightly with highs back into the middle 60′s, which will be close to average and overnights on the milder side with many areas in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. Another front looks likely as we move towards the second half of next week with scattered showers returning by next Friday, but that will be something we have to watch as we get closer in time. For now enjoy the dry and quiet pattern we have before a more unsettled one returns for the weekend bringing showers as well as storms.

Rain totals increase over the next 7 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.