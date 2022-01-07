FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Briefly cooler today; warmer weekend as rain chances quickly return

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are back on the cold side this morning as the arctic front moved back through Southwest Louisiana yesterday afternoon and evening, quickly dropping temperatures upon its passage. Temperatures are well into the 30s with some spots even close to freezing this morning. We have enough breeze that frost is likely not much of an issue, but definitely give the car some extra time to warm-up and don’t forget your heavy coat as you head out this morning. Even with the sunshine, temperatures only warm up into the 50s this afternoon with wind chills in the 40s most all day. This evening will be chilly, but as clouds increase, temperatures may rise a few degrees overnight as we gear up for a warmer and stormier weekend.

Hopefully your weekend plans include that of the indoor variety as rain and thunderstorm chances increase quickly by Saturday afternoon and evening thanks to a warm front. We’ll see the increased coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms closer to midday and especially by the afternoon as temperatures quickly rise through the 50s and 60s, topping out in the lower 70s with breezy southeasterly winds. Rain chances increase to around 60% by afternoon and evening as scattered storms capable of cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy downpours will be around. Lows Saturday remain in the upper 60s.

Higher rain chances continue even into Sunday as cold front will be on our doorsteps by afternoon. We’ll see scattered showers ahead of the front and then a line of rain and thunderstorms moving through during the afternoon and early evening. This will bring another abrupt drop in temperatures by Sunday evening with lows back in the 40s early Monday. Monday will be a rather cloudy, blustery and colder day with highs in the 50s. The longer-range pattern keeps relatively cooler temperatures in play for much of next week with highs in the 50s and 60s with another front arriving by the end of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

