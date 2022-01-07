Crying Eagle plans expanding on the lakefront

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The lakefront will soon look very different with new developments already underway, including Crying Eagle Brewery.

Economic developments along the lakefront are moving forward as ground has already been broken for Port Wonder, the bid for the parking garage’s reconstruction goes out this week and Crying Eagle is in it’s beginning stages.

“Sure, there’s a lot that’s happened that has slowed this project down, the pandemic, the natural disasters, but we feel now is as good as time as ever. We’ve accepted the cost increases that are coming with construction now and we’re about ready to go,” Cyring Eagle owner Eric Avery said.

This doesn’t mean Crying Eagle is moving, as the McNeese Street location will still operate as usual, and the new lakefront brewery will function under the same Crying Eagle brand but look a little different.

“They’ll have different beers there. They’ll have different food. They’ll have different concepts and different entertainment,” Avery said.

Avery said he looks forward to the new development helping boost tourism in Lake Charles, revitalizing the lakefront, and helping create a good impression for those driving through the community.

“We’re really excited,” Avery said. “We’re stating to see a lot of action and we really can’t wait to see how this project develops and get moving forward with the ground breaking.”

Avery said he’s hopeful for this project to break ground this April and open for business mid-2023. The brewery’s lease with the city for the lakefront property is expected to be complete this month.

