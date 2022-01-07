COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 66% of cases from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 and 74% of deaths from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29.
Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 14,802 new cases.
· 16 new deaths.
· 1,521 patients hospitalized (109 more than previous update).
· 78% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 50.30 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 655 new cases.
· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 75 patients hospitalized (15 more than previous update).
· 37.94 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 501 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 40.08 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 29 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 29 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 55 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.36 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 12 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.53 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 58 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 39.36 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 67 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.9 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE
· 13 active cases among inmates.
· 8 active cases among staff members.
