Calcasieu Police Jury elects 2022 president, vice president

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury elected Tony Stelly as its 2022 president and Anthony Bartie as its vice president at the Jan. 6 regular meeting, said CPPJ spokesperson Tom Hoefer.

Stelly, who first served as president in 2008, succeeds Brian Abshire, who serves District 4. This is the first time Bartie, who was elected in 2019, has served as vice president.

Stelly is serving his fourth term representing District 10, which includes the Town of Iowa, the Bell City/Hayes areas, Gillis, Topsy, Manchester, LeBleu Settlement and Holmwood, Hoefer said. He was first elected in 2003 and served three terms until 2016. In addition to serving as president in 2008, he also served as vice president in 2007. Stelly was elected again to his former seat in 2019.

The owner and manager of Advantage Tire & Service, Stelly, and his wife Pam, are lifelong Iowa residents. The couple has two children, Ryan (and wife, Saige) and Travis. He is also a member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Iowa and is president of the Church Council, Hoefer said.

“I would like to thank my fellow jurors for the opportunity to serve in 2022 and look forward to working together on many important issues,” Stelly said. “My goal is to be fiscally responsible and keep the parish moving forward this year.”

Bartie is serving his first term representing District 9, which includes the City of Lake Charles area and portions of Ward 3, Hoefer said. A Notary Public, he is a member of Throne of Grace Fellowship Church and serves on the Advisory Board of Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana. Bartie and his wife, Cecilia, have one daughter and four grandchildren.

