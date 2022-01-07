50/50 Thursdays
Bartie sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping

RJ Bartie, 41
RJ Bartie, 41(Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - RJ Bartie has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Bartie was sentenced by Judge David Ritchie today, Jan. 7, 2022, for the following offenses:

  • 30 years in prison for home invasion
  • 30 years in prison for second-degree kidnapping
  • 20 years in prison for attempted second-degree kidnapping

All his sentences are to run concurrently and all are without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

In September 2021, Bartie, was found guilty for a 2018 incident where he arrived at the victim’s home and pointed a weapon at everyone present. He then entered the home without authorization and forced the victim inside his vehicle where the victim then escaped but was later caught again by Bartie inside her home.

When trying to catch the victim again, the victim’s father shot Bartie allowing the victim to get to safety. Bartie was then transported to the hospital where he survived his injuries.

Assistant District Attorneys Ross Murray and Charles Robinson prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

