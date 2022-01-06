50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Woman accused of murder in N. Thompson Ave. shooting

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A woman has been arrested as authorities continue to investigate a homicide in Iowa on N. Thompson Ave., according to the Iowa Police Department.

Chief Keith Vincent says officers responded to a disturbance on N. Thompson Ave. around 7 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022.

Initial investigation showed that a woman had received fatal gunshot wounds and that another woman had been injured. The female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers also arrested Sheron Lamar Lewis who authorities believe is responsible for the shooting.

Lewis was placed under arrest for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns

Latest News

State Fire Marshal: Preventing deadly fires
State fire marshal urging everyone to check their smoke alarms
Woman accused of murder in N. Thompson Ave. shooting
Woman accused of murder in N. Thompson Ave. shooting
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front drops temperatures again late this afternoon and evening
Boil advisory issued for parts of the Longville area