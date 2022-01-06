Woman accused of murder in N. Thompson Ave. shooting

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A woman has been arrested as authorities continue to investigate a homicide in Iowa on N. Thompson Ave., according to the Iowa Police Department.

Chief Keith Vincent says officers responded to a disturbance on N. Thompson Ave. around 7 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022.

Initial investigation showed that a woman had received fatal gunshot wounds and that another woman had been injured. The female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers also arrested Sheron Lamar Lewis who authorities believe is responsible for the shooting.

Lewis was placed under arrest for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.