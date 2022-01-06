SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 5, 2022.

Jeremy Lewis Riley, 38, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.

Jamar Joseph Lee, 37, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Pablo Riojas Jr., 37, Starks: Attempted theft under $1,000; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; property damage under $50,000.

Leighkyn Michelle Siverand, 21, Iowa: Contempt of court; battery; assault; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000.

Keith W. Robertson, 41, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; resisting an officer by flight.

Charles Joesph Doyle Sr., 45, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Vinson Deshawn Gonzales, 21, Cypress, TX: Probation violation.

Donald James Ellis Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Adrian Lynn Thomas, 48, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (5 charges).

Anthony Lee Gann, 42, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting an officer.

Colby Lane LeBlanc, 29, Hattiesburg: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Timothy Leon Williams, 51, Coffeeville, AL: Probation detainer.

Karla Whitfield Arceneaux, 36, Alexandria: Property damage under $50,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Phong Hoang Ngo, 39, California: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; speeding.

Emmanuel Elisha Hernandez, 32, Marrero: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; conspiracy.

Darion Jay Anderson, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges).

William Cedrez-Sanchez, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery.

