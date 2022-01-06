50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 5, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 5, 2022.

Jeremy Lewis Riley, 38, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.

Jamar Joseph Lee, 37, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Pablo Riojas Jr., 37, Starks: Attempted theft under $1,000; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; property damage under $50,000.

Leighkyn Michelle Siverand, 21, Iowa: Contempt of court; battery; assault; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000.

Keith W. Robertson, 41, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; resisting an officer by flight.

Charles Joesph Doyle Sr., 45, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Vinson Deshawn Gonzales, 21, Cypress, TX: Probation violation.

Donald James Ellis Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Adrian Lynn Thomas, 48, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (5 charges).

Anthony Lee Gann, 42, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting an officer.

Colby Lane LeBlanc, 29, Hattiesburg: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Timothy Leon Williams, 51, Coffeeville, AL: Probation detainer.

Karla Whitfield Arceneaux, 36, Alexandria: Property damage under $50,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Phong Hoang Ngo, 39, California: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; speeding.

Emmanuel Elisha Hernandez, 32, Marrero: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; conspiracy.

Darion Jay Anderson, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges).

William Cedrez-Sanchez, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns

Latest News

State Fire Marshal: Preventing deadly fires
State fire marshal urging everyone to check their smoke alarms
Woman accused of murder in N. Thompson Ave. shooting
Woman accused of murder in N. Thompson Ave. shooting
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front drops temperatures again late this afternoon and evening
Boil advisory issued for parts of the Longville area