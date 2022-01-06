Sam Houston student earns perfect score on PSAT/NMSQT

50/50 Thursdays
Annaliese DeFelice, a junior, earned a perfect score of 1520 and a perfect selection index of 228 on the test, according to the school board.(Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a Facebook post Thursday, the Calcasieu Parish School Board announced that one Sam Houston High School student earned a perfect score on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Annaliese DeFelice, a junior, earned a perfect score of 1520 and a perfect selection index of 228 on the test, according to the school board.

The school board said over 1.5 million high school students take the test each year as juniors to enter the National Merit Scholarship Program, an academic competition that began in 1955.

