Remembering former LC Police Chief Don Dixon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s a sad day yet it’s also a celebration of life as those who knew don Dixon took time to remember his dedication and achievements.

He was a man whose passion for protecting the community went above and beyond. Sheriff Tony Mancuso says he wanted everyone to be safe.

“What a loss to our law enforcement community. He was such a professional and paid attention to details. He really cared about this community and the well-being of everybody in this community. He really wanted this to be a safe community and he worked hard at that,” said Dixon.

Lake Charles Police Lieutenant Jeff Keenum agrees, saying it’s a huge loss for the community:

“Such a terrific man who meant so much to so many different people in this community, in this state, in this country to help law enforcement and others all over the world,” said Keenum.

Lake Charles Fire Department raised a flag in honor of Dixon as the hearse arrived at Trinity Baptist for the funeral. As sad as it was, they those who knew him cherish the memories and his friendship, along with his sense of humor.

Keenum won’t forget the first time he was assigned to call a news conference.

“I said Chief, I really don’t know what is expected of me. Any thoughts? And he said, ‘Jeff, I have three things for you. I need you to sit in the back. I need you to be quiet. And I need you to look dumb,” said Keenum.

“He was funny, you know people didn’t’ know the other side of Don Dixon that was a practical jokester, a funny person to be around. He was just fun and I’m going to miss that about him,” said Mancuso.

Dixon didn’t mince words when let down by the justice system, such as when the possibility of release came up for convicted child killer Ricky Langley.

Don said in a 2019 interview, “He told me and detective Delouche if he ever got out, he would kill again. This is outrageous. This is unbelievable. And Ricky, listen to me you little piece of s*** , ‘til the day I die, I’ll be watching you.”

Mancuso says all who knew him and perhaps those who didn’t are likely to continue to draw inspiration from him.

“Tell the truth, make sure you’re loyal to your community, to your department. When nobody’s looking, when it’s not fun, just do the right thing and everything else will work out.”

At the time of his death Dixon was investigating cold cases for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Department.

He died on Christmas day at the age of 70. Click here to read his obituary.

