Mardi Gras on display at Imperial Calcasieu Museum

Sights of Mardi Gras are on display now for the much-anticipated return of the Mardi Gras season this year.

Costumes, shoes, crowns and masks showcasing Louisiana history can be found now at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum.

“There are several costumes that are fully assembled with the mantles, the crowns, the everything. We’ve got animatronics that talk about the history of Mardi Gras in Southwest Louisiana,” said Interim Director Justina Wolford.

Imperial Calcasieu Museum, the Mardi Gras Museum and Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana kicked off their four-day celebration.

“We had an awesome event. It was filled with King Cake tasting from local bakeries and we had wine and music by Chris Miller and Cody LaFleur and also the Twelve Night Revelers came,” Wolford said.

Interim Director Justina Wolford talked about the efforts that went into hosting these events.

“A lot of hard work came together to put all of these costumes these elaborate beautiful handmade costumes together and to make this happen,” Wolford said.

Wolford called it an honor to be able to help bring a part of Louisiana’s culture back to the Lake Area.

“Knowing that the Mardi Gras Museum was affected during Hurricane Laura. It was very sad that they lost their space so the fact that we get the chance to help them and obviously they’re helping us because we’re just getting back on our feet. It’s very exciting. It feels great,” Wolford said.

More information about the Mardi Gras festivities and a full list of events can be found here.

