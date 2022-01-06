50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man arrested after body found in Oretta

Samuel A. Laughlin, 23, has been arrested on one count of second-degree murder and one count...
Samuel A. Laughlin, 23, has been arrested on one count of second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice in the death of William Woodson, 25, whose body was found in Oretta, Louisiana, on Jan. 6, 2022.(Beauregard Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oretta, LA (KPLC) - A 23-year-old man is under arrest after a body was found early Thursday morning in the Oretta community, authorities said.

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Department received a call at 12:32 a.m. from a resident who told dispatchers there was an unresponsive male laying on the ground at a residence, according to Sheriff Mark Herford

When deputies arrived, they found the body of 25-year-old William Woodson with multiple wounds of various types, Herford said. An autopsy is scheduled.

Detectives identified Samuel A. Laughlin, 23, as the suspect, Herford said. Laughlin was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Thursday on one count of second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Our deputies and investigators, I’m so proud with how fast and how accurately they worked,” Sheriff Herford said. “The credit goes to them for the professionalism and the thoroughness to get this guy in custody quickly.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified

Latest News

State Fire Marshal: Preventing deadly fires
State fire marshal urging everyone to check their smoke alarms
Lawmakers reflect on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 deadly U.S Capitol riot.
La. lawmakers reflect on one year anniversary of Capitol insurrection
The sheriff’s office asks anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the scam to...
Authorities warning citizens of scam reported in area
After receiving information in the case, DeRidder investigators detained and questioned the...
DeRidder police: 13-year-old accused of making bomb threat toward Beauregard Alternative Program