Man arrested after body found in Oretta

Oretta, LA (KPLC) - A 23-year-old man is under arrest after a body was found early Thursday morning in the Oretta community, authorities said.

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Department received a call at 12:32 a.m. from a resident who told dispatchers there was an unresponsive male laying on the ground at a residence, according to Sheriff Mark Herford

When deputies arrived, they found the body of 25-year-old William Woodson with multiple wounds of various types, Herford said. An autopsy is scheduled.

Detectives identified Samuel A. Laughlin, 23, as the suspect, Herford said. Laughlin was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Thursday on one count of second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Our deputies and investigators, I’m so proud with how fast and how accurately they worked,” Sheriff Herford said. “The credit goes to them for the professionalism and the thoroughness to get this guy in custody quickly.”

