LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. declares for 2022 NFL Draft

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who played a pivotal role in LSU’s 2019 national championship season, will forgo his final season in Tiger Stadium to play in NFL stadiums this fall.

Stingley announced in a letter posted to The Players’ Tribune on Thursday, Jan. 6 he was declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC Football Kickoff...
LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 19,2021 at the Wynfrey Hotel,Hoover,Alabama. (Jimmie Mitchell/SEC)(Jimmie Mitchell | SEC)

Multiple sports media outlets project Stingley will be a top pick in the first round of the draft despite playing in only three games during the 2021 season due to injury. He also missed three games in the 2020 season.

During LSU’s 2019 national championship season, Stingley had six interceptions, 21 passes defended, and 38 tackles.

