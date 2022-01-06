Hometown Heroes - Westlake couple works to help fellow veterans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Richard Morgan joined the U-S Marines in 1966 at the height of the Vietnam War.

“I didn’t go into Vietnam itself; I went all over the Pacific refueling jets in the air the last year in service,” recalled Richard. “When I went in, they made me a metalsmith working on airplanes.”

Morgan served in San Diego as one of the few Marines that worked as an heliarc welder.

“So everything that was shot up in Vietnam was sent to me to be cleaned and welded and sent back to them.”

Richard and his wife Sandy now stay busy educating students and adults alike on flag etiquette and other military institutions. They also enjoy visiting residents and spouses the SWLA Veterans Home in Jennings.

“I know what they’ve been through,” said Sandy. “I know the men who came back while we were in California, I know their first hand impressions. I know where their struggles were at that time. It does my heart good to be able to help somebody.”

Richard is especially proud of the new Veterans Court in Calcasieu Parish, that helps veterans who are in trouble with the law.

“I’m what they call a buddy. I’m a mentor. I stand up behind them when they stand before a judge and their hangs are wringing. I feel they know a veteran is standing behind them.”

The Morgans also stay involved with the Mayor’s Armed Forces Committee, Marine Corps League, American Legion and Vietnam Veterans Association.

