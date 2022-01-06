FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures take a dive tonight, a rainy weekend ahead

Temperatures fall through the evening, but wind chills will feel even colder (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After morning clouds and a few downpours some sunshine has returned for our afternoon and that has led to temperatures climbing into the lower 70′s for most locations. Changes are already beginning to occur as cold air continues to filter in from the north with areas north of I-10 already falling back into the lower to middle 60′s. Our cooler weather will stick around for Friday, but it won’t last long as we warm things up and add the potential for showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday.

With temperature falling quickly it will be perfect for some soup or Gumbo (KPLC)

For tonight expect our temperatures to continue to fall through the evening as cold air continues to filter in thanks to strong northwesterly flow and with the wind picking up it will also make it feel even colder. If you have any plans on heading out for anything make sure to grab the jacket or coat as we’ll be back into the middle 50′s through the early evening and then as we head towards late evening we’ll eventually fall back into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. There is some potential for a light freeze for areas along and north of I-10 as temperatures reach the lower 30′s by Friday morning. Frost doesn’t look as likely due to the strong winds, but if you have sensitive plants as well as pets it would be best to take them inside as precaution. Highs on Friday will be significantly cooler as we only manage to reach the lower to middle 50′s for most areas even though we can expect abundant sunshine for the afternoon. Keep the jackets and coats handy especially if you are heading out for any Mardi Gras festivities, but then grab the rain gear for the weekend.

Back close to freezing to round out the work week (KPLC)

High pressure is keeping things quiet for now, but it will begin to slide to the east as we head into Friday evening and that will lead to a return of moisture and also mean a warmer start to Saturday with lows back into the middle to upper 40′s. The one downside to temperatures increasing will be the chance of rain is also on the rise as widespread showers and storms can be expected heading into Saturday afternoon and off and on through Sunday. Highs will be back above average though with many areas sitting in the lower to middle 70′s each day. Unfortunately, we just can’t keep one type of weather in place though as a cold front will pass on Sunday and drop temperatures once again into the middle to upper 50′s for both Monday and Tuesday.

The weekend looks to stay on the soggy side with showers and storms (KPLC)

We’ll keep an eye on the up and down roller-coaster ride we are on as fronts look to continue to move through every few days or so allowing us to warm up just in time to cool back off. Showers and storms will be more widespread for the weekend and then heading towards late next week, but there is still time to watch next weeks system. For now make sure to stay warm as we see temperatures falling this evening and then stay on the cooler side for Friday. Have a great evening!

We'll see rain totals increasing with several fronts on the way (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

