FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front drops temperatures again late this afternoon and evening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The roads will be a little wet this morning as you head out and you may even need the umbrella as radar shows a line of scattered showers moving through Southwest Louisiana in association with a cold front set to move through later today. These showers won’t amount to much in the way of rain amounts but will be just enough to dampen the roads, so use caution and slow down a bit due to the wet roads this morning. The rain quickly exits after sunrise with decreasing clouds through the day. Temperatures won’t drop until later this afternoon, so we have a few more hours of milder temperatures that will stick around through the late afternoon.

As sunshine returns later today, we will get a few hours of these more pleasant temperatures before the numbers begin to tumble. Northern parishes will begin to see a noticeable drop in temperatures by mid to late afternoon where you’ll be heading home from work with temperatures in the 50s and then quickly into the 40s by early evening. Take a heavy coat if you have outdoor plans this evening as temperatures drop through the 40s areawide after sunset with those temperatures continuing to drop to at or near freezing overnight. There could be some areas of frost, but temperatures won’t drop low enough long enough for a hard freeze.

Friday is shaping up to be a rather chilly day as even with the sunshine, temperatures only top out in the lower to middle 50s with breezy northerly winds. Temperatures again cool quickly Friday evening, dropping into the 40s overnight as clouds begin to increase. Rain chances return for the weekend but Saturday isn’t looking like a washout with the best chances of rain arriving later in the afternoon and evening. This rain will be accompanied by a warm front which will send temperatures back into the lower 70s by afternoon.

Milder weather continues into Sunday as we start off the morning with lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Rain chances will be higher as a cold front moves into the area by afternoon and evening. This will send a line of showers and thunderstorms through Southwest Louisiana. Rain chance through the daytime hours increase to 70% but begin to taper off by evening as the front moves through. Colder and drier weather return for Monday with lows in the 40s and highs back in the 50s. More rain returns again by the end of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

