Cowboys gearing up for tip-off event, return to the Legacy Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New year, but same home. Soon the Pokes will be back in the Legacy Center for the second half of basketball season with Southland Conference play looming in 10 days.

“I think one big thing is this place, being back in here. From August 21st of 2020 until today we’ve practiced in nine different home venues. Between the hurricane and now,” said head coach John Aiken. “It’s nice to just be here. I think that will give us some comfort and the guys are really excited to put on a show this weekend and then earn the right to be back in here full time starting next week.”

In order to get better, the Cowboys understood the team needed to solidify their role. Before the new year, Aiken put that change into action.

“I made some changes after the LSU game and we really didn’t get to work on it until after the UL game,” Aiken said. “Just watching guys buy in to change in their roles. Just seeing some of that continue to translate and then continuing to get to know each other. Getting to play together.”

The Pokes will continue to iron out that game plan Thursday with the start of the Southland Tip-Off event. McNeese will open the event against UNO.

“You know I just want to see us continue to play well,” said Aiken. “I want to see continued execution offensively getting better.”

Coach Aiken and the pokes will look to cement the Mayhem culture here in the Legacy Center when they step into this building for live game action on January 15 for the first time in two years.

